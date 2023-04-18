Hyderabad: Vision of Antyodaya spurred digital economy revolution

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy and Union Minister of State for Communication Devusinh Chauhan said the vision of Antyodaya to uplift the last person in the digital economy has been marked with many achievements.

They were addressing the inaugural event of the Second G20 Digital Economic Working Group Meeting here on Monday.

They listed out several milestones in the country's efforts on the telecom and digital fronts to reach out to even marginalised sections of society and be inclusive in India's digital economic revolution.



Narayanaswamy emphasized the Digital Antyodaya approach and the Accessible India campaign for achieving universal accessibility for differently abled persons in the country. Empowering the marginalized and disabled will be the key to their inclusion in the digital economy. He pointed out how the flagship programme of the Government of India has turned nearly 40 million people digitally certified. India's experience could be shared with the member states of the G20 as part of the G20's aim of inclusivity in the digital economy.

Devusinh said that the public policies of the Government of India have been fundamentally inspired by the vision of Antyodaya and have been instrumental in inclusive welfare and development. He further said India has covered 600 districts with 5G in less than 200 days, which is one of the fastest in the world.

He added that India has the second-largest telecom network with the lowest data rate in the world, and the development of indigenous 4G and 5G technologies in a short time has surprised the world.