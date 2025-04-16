Live
- RBI to take rate cut down to 5.5 pc in FY26, CPI inflation to average 3.7 pc: HSBC
- Apple's New AI Training Method Boosts Accuracy Without Compromising User Privacy
- Jagan chopper issue: Pilot, co-pilot appear before police
- Murshidabad violence: Multiple petitions filed in Calcutta High Court
- Finance Commission officials meets CM Chandrababu discusses on state financial issues
- Ice-cold feet and heaviness in legs? It may signal varicose veins, says study
- National Banana Day: A Fun and Healthy Celebration for Everyone
- Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos in Canada in 2025
- VHP ridicules Mamata Banerjee for meeting with Imams
- National Herald was never personal property of Nehru family: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad
Hyderabad: Water Board Launches 'Motor-Free Tap' Drive to Curb Illegal Water Usage
The Water Board has initiated a 'Motor-Free Tap' campaign to identify and penalize those illegally attaching motors to water taps.
The Water Board has launched a 'Motor-Free Tap' drive starting Tuesday to identify those who illegally attach motors to water taps. MD Ashok Reddy, along with his staff, conducted inspections in Madhapur's Kakatiya Hills. During the inspections, they were shocked by the extent of water wastage.
One individual was caught not only making an illegal connection to a tap but also attaching a motor to it, resulting in excessive water usage. A case has been registered against him for negligence, as water from the sumps of some apartments overflowed and spilled out.
In two separate locations, motors were found installed in drains and being used for building construction. The Water Board MD also educated several apartment residents on the importance of conserving water.
On the first day of the Motor-Free Tap Drive, 64 motors were seized across all divisions, and 84 individuals were fined for using motors and wasting water. The highest number of motors—25—were seized in the SR Nagar area.
Residents are advised to call the customer care number 155313 to report any issues with water supply or illegal use of motors for water tapping.