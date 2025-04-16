  • Menu
Hyderabad: Water Board Launches 'Motor-Free Tap' Drive to Curb Illegal Water Usage

Hyderabad Water Board Issues Warning Against Attaching Motors to Drains
Highlights

The Water Board has initiated a 'Motor-Free Tap' campaign to identify and penalize those illegally attaching motors to water taps.

The Water Board has launched a 'Motor-Free Tap' drive starting Tuesday to identify those who illegally attach motors to water taps. MD Ashok Reddy, along with his staff, conducted inspections in Madhapur's Kakatiya Hills. During the inspections, they were shocked by the extent of water wastage.

One individual was caught not only making an illegal connection to a tap but also attaching a motor to it, resulting in excessive water usage. A case has been registered against him for negligence, as water from the sumps of some apartments overflowed and spilled out.

In two separate locations, motors were found installed in drains and being used for building construction. The Water Board MD also educated several apartment residents on the importance of conserving water.

On the first day of the Motor-Free Tap Drive, 64 motors were seized across all divisions, and 84 individuals were fined for using motors and wasting water. The highest number of motors—25—were seized in the SR Nagar area.

Residents are advised to call the customer care number 155313 to report any issues with water supply or illegal use of motors for water tapping.

