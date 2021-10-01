Hyderabad: Will ensure strict action against those involved in rape

Hyderabad: Expressing the shock over the rape of a woman in Nizamabad, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said the government would take strict action against those involved in atrocities against a woman.

In a message, Kavitha said the State government will not ignore such incidents at all. She complemented the police department which arrested the accused within 24 hours.

She also said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had set up 'She Teams' in all the districts and was filled with confidence among the girls.

"The State government will not hesitate to take strict action against women who are subjected to discrimination or abused. Government will stand by the rape victim in Nizamabad and help personally in all possible ways." said Kavitha.