Hyderabad: Woman attacked with knife in broad daylight in Erragadda

In an horrific incident, a woman was attacked by a unidentified assailant with a knife here at broad daylight on road in Erragadda on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the locals, the man identified as Khaleel attacked the woman multiple times and fled the spot believing the woman was dead. Meanwhile, the people who were spot rushed into their homes fearing of the incident.

Locals informed the police who rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused. The police registered a case and took up an investigation. They also sent the woman to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.