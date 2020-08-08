Hyderabad woman ends life after husband succumbs to coronavirus

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence a day after her husband succumbed to coronavirus. The incident occurred at Punjagutta in Hyderabad.

Getting into details, the woman's husband and son were found to be infected with the coronavirus and are in isolation on the first floor of their house. Meanwhile, the woman was residing in the ground floor and taking care of them.

While her son recovered from the virus, her husband died on Thursday after developing severe health complications. Meanwhile, the woman caught the cold and was also suffering from cough. Fearing of virus infection, the woman hanged herself when her son was outside. By the time he returned to the house, he found her mother hanging.

The police and healthcare officials were alerted who shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. The officials conducted the tests on the body and the results came negative. An investigation is underway.