Hyderabad: Woman kidnapped hours before engagement rescued, Accused held

Hyderabad: In a gruesome kidnap of a 24-year-old woman Vaishali pursuing a bachelor of dental surgery created ripples in the city and the police arrested the accused and rescued the woman within six hours. It is known that the main accused Naveen Reddy along with 100 armed mobsters created a ruckus at the victim's residence in Adibatla on her engagement day and kidnapped her. The victims destroyed the CCTV cameras to not disclose their identities.

Speaking to the media, her father said his daughter is safe as she called her. He added that the accused approached them with a marriage proposal but they denied it. Later, the accused attacked them and kidnapped his daughter. The police filed a case and searching for the remaining accused.

A video making rounds on social media, it can be seen that the group of men armed with rods and sticks in their hands vandalise the properties and then barge into the house and kidnap the woman.

