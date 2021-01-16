Hyderabad: Woman sanitation worker get first dose of Covid vaccine

A woman sanitation worker got the first shot of Covid vaccine here at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. The vaccination drive was launched by the state health minister Eatala Rajender and Union Minister Kishan reddy at Gandhi Hospital.

The woman sanitation worker got the vaccine shot amid the cheers by those present at Gandhi Hospital after the Prime Minister's address to the nation on the occasion of vaccination distribution. The vaccine drive simultaneously began at various other locations in the state in the presence of ministers and public representatives.

"Around 30 people each will get the vaccine shot at each centre. The government set up 144 vaccine centres across the state," the health minister said.

At present, the vaccine is being given to the frontline warriors. Speaking on the launch of vaccination drive, minister KT Rama Rao said that the vaccine is not being given to the ministers and public representatives on the direction of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KT Rama Rao asked the citizens not to be scared of the vaccine shot and said that the coronavirus would be wiped out of the state with the vaccine.