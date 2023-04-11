Hyderabad: Woman set on fire with petrol in Attapur, fingers point to husband

Unidentified assailants set a woman lying on the road at Attapur in Rajendranagar police station limits in Ranga Reddy district on fire by pouring petrol.



Upon receiving the information, Rajendranagar police reached the spot and inquired about the incident. The victim claims that her husband burnt her.

However, the police are investigating whether it is handywork of victim's husband or she herself set fire. The woman has been identified as Shivani, a resident of Attapur.