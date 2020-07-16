Hyderabad: Works to ease burden on OGH drains kick off

Hyderabad: As Osmania General Hospital groundfloor remained inundated for two days, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and hospital staff swung into action and shifted patients from the wards. The flooded ground floor was cleaned, disinfected and sanitised for the next use.



Rainwater entered at least six wards on the ground floor. Patients in the hospital were seen wading through the rainwater in the unit.

"Drain lines of surrounding areas are connected through the Osmania drain system to reach Musi and it is a big burden on the Osmania drainage system. Mostly, the drain lines from Begumbazar and other neighboring areas must be connected directly to Musi instead of touching the Osmania drain line," observed Mohammed Rafi, the Regional Medical Officer (RMO). "We have discussed the situation with GHMC officials including Zonal Commissioner Khairthabad, GHMC sanitation and engineering staff along with the local leaders and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was also present at the discussions. Finally, we have decided to reduce the burden on Osmania drain system by diverting the drains of neighbouring areas such as Begumbazar. Works for the diversion have begun and we are trying to complete it as soon as possible,"| he added.

On other hand, Junior Doctor Association (JUDA) is demanding that the government shift the hospital to the TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences ) building in Gachibowli for a time being as the condition of hospital building is worse than ever. Doctors, patients and paramedical staff are scared to work in the century-old building. "We have around 200 to 300 regular outpatient count. In-patient numbers stand at 100 per day and surgery inpatients number about 60 per day. We are around 200 to 300 staff. Overall, up to 1000 people will be in the building every day. We really don't think it's a good idea to continue treatment in this hospital as it is very old to handle the increasing population," said Dr Ambedkar, union leader, JUDA.























