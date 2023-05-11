Hyderabad: Yet Again Flood threat looms in Old Bowenpally

Hyderabad : Residents residing in the low-lying areas of Old Bowenpally are apprehensive about the flood-like situation they may face this monsoon.

Despite spending crores of rupees to renovate the Hasmathpet lake, diverting the drainage water into the lake has raised concerns among locals once again.

The civic body has taken up some monsoon-related works in areas that were affected during rains, but confusion remains about whether some colonies fall under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). While GHMC officials claim that upgradation works at the lake were completed, and a small bridge was constructed, a total of 1.2 crores were spent on this project.

Residents of Old Bowenpally, specifically those residing in Abrar Nagar, Anjayenagar, Fatima Nagar Muslim Basthi, Harijan Basthi and Park Villa, are concerned about flooding during the monsoon season. Two years ago, restoration works were carried out by spending crores of rupees, and retaining walls were proposed only for half portion of the lake, with the rest left claiming that it belongs to SCB.

This has left the locals deeply concerned, and they anticipate spending sleepless nights during the upcoming monsoon season.

P Girish, a resident of Royal Enclave in Old Bowenpally, expressed frustration, saying, “We are fed up of requesting Secunderabad Cantonment Board and GHMC every time for providing a permanent solution to overflowing water in our colonies.

The entire drainage pipeline should be changed, and there should be a proper connection with retaining walls, but all our requests have gone in vain.”

Residents fear for their safety and properties as their areas will be submerged in water for 10 to 15 days during every monsoon season. Heavy rainfall can cause the nala to overflow, resulting in huge damage to their properties, as was the case in 2020. They live in fear every day, knowing that monsoon season is fast approaching.