Hyderabad: Youth told to respect culture & traditions

Nampally: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday exhorted youth to respect the Indian culture and traditions while enjoying the modern lifestyles. She was speaking as chief guest at 'Ek Bharath Shresht Bharath Youth Awards Presentation' programme organised jointly by Ministry of Youth and Sports, Government of India, and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan, commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subas Chandra Bose, at Indira Priyadarshnin Auditorium, Nampally.



Speaking on the occasion, the Governor urged youth to pursue their passion and contribute to nation-building. Recalling the Netaji's message to youth, she asked them to strive for the nation. Describing Bose as a great freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the nation, she said that Netaji had left his civil services job, although he secured the fourth top position, to participate in freedom struggle. She said that every youth in India has Subash Chandra Bose in him and can drive the nation towards bright future as youth constitute 70 per cent of total population. She said she herself preferred serving the nation as a doctor, although she completed her medicine from a foreign university.

Prior to her speech, Governor garlanded the portrait of Netaji and paid floral tributes. She presented the state-level youth award and a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Friends Youth Club of Nalgonda district. Also, she presented the best youth award to youth clubs in every district with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

State in-charge of Nehru Yuva Sanghatan Pramod Hegde, government official Abdul Aziz and others were present on the occasion.