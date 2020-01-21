Hyderabad:Alakunta Saraswathi holds padayatra in Tarnaka

Tarnaka: Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi conducted padayatra in Manikeswar Nagar in the division on Tuesday.

She enquired locals about the problems in the division.

Locals informed corporator about the drainage problem in the division. Saraswathi immediately called water works officials and instructed them to conduct repair works.

Orsu Krishna, TV Srinivas, KG Ramesh, Vemula Kittu, Gandikota Kalyan, Jagan, Alakunta Muthyalu, Gandikota Chandar, Sudhakar, Imran and locals were present.