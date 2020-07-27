Hyderabadi meets tragic end in Poland

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a city techie pursuing higher education met with watery grave when he went to swim at a beach in Poland. The 24-year-old Hyderabad based Mohammed Salman, a resident of Usman Bagh, Bahadurpura, had gone to Poland last year to pursue Masters in Production Engineering from University of Warsaw after completing his B-Tech Mechanical Engineering from Lords College in the city.

However, on July 19 a pall of gloom descended on the family of Salman when they received a call from the Indian Embassy in Poland about the demise of their eldest son.

According to reports, Salman went to nearby Nieporet beach on Sunday to enjoy swimming along with other friends. However, this adventure turned fatal as Salman didn't know how to swim. He was caught in the strong currents and drowned in the sea.

In a family of four brothers and a sister, Salman was the lone bread winner. "He started looking after the family soon after completing his B-Tech Engineering. He had even worked in one of the renowned IT company in the city before leaving for Poland, informed Arbaz, the brother of Salman.

On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Poland informed them about the death of Salman Bhai. The matter was taken to the notice of Ministry of External Affairs and Minister KTR through Twitter. The process to bring back the body from Poland has already begun. "The embassy is cooperating with us," expressed an aggrieved Arbaz. "The government as well as the NGOs should come to the rescue of this poor family," said Mohammed Imam Tahseen, a social activist.