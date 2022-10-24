Hyderabadis taste early winter in city

Hyderabad: While the winter is yet to fully set in, Hyderabadis have already started to experience chilly nights for the last few days with the temperatures beginning to dip appreciably. While theis yet to fully set in, Hyderabadis have already started to experience chilly nights for the last few days with the temperatures beginning to dip appreciably.

Though the daytime temperature in the State capital continues to hover just below 30 degrees C, the minimum temperature at night, which earlier used to be 19-21 degrees C, has now dropped to 16 degrees C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, the night-time minimum temperature on Sunday dropped to 16 degrees C. Clear blue skies, warm days and cool nights are likely to prevail for the next few days, the weatherman said.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society's (TSDPS) data, Rajendranagar under the GHMC limits recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 15 degrees C, while Nyalkal in Sangareddy district shivered at 13.1 degrees C, which was the lowest in Telangana. A few other districts in the State also recorded temperatures between 14 and 15 degrees C.

According to the IMD-Hyderabad forecast, dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across the city and other parts of the State for the next week. However, the night-time temperature is likely to drop by a notch or two, turning the nights and early hours of the day nippy. The IMD-Hyderabad also has also forecasted haze across the city and surrounding regions during the coming days.