Hyderabad’s Vitreoretina surgeon bags Rhett Buckler Award

Hyderabad: Dr. Raja Rami Reddy P, an accomplished Vitreoretina surgeon, the Chief Retina surgeon, and Medical Director at Neoretina Eyecare Institute Hyderabad, was conferred the Rhett Buckler Award for his surgical skill video on diabetic retinal detachments with macular holes at the recently concluded annual meeting of the American Society of Retina specialists, Seattle, USA.



Dr Raja Rami's surgical video titled, “Macular holes with proliferative diabetic retinopathy: Fixing two problems with one shot” was among the 79 selected entries from all over the world at the Film Festival at the American Society of Retina Specialists annual meeting July 28-August 1, Seattle, USA. The film shows a series of challenging surgeries where Dr Reddy, has successfully operated macular holes in patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The video was very well received and was adjudged the Rhett Buckler award winner.

The Rhett buckler award is an impressive 8-pound 24 carat Gold plated statuette custom sculpted by RS owens and company, manufacturer of the famous Oscar. Each year this trophy is presented to Retina Specialists from around the world for their surgical skills and innovation.

"Receiving the Rhett Buckler award is an incredible honour and a validation of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of retina surgery. This recognition reinforces our commitment to advancing innovative techniques that enhance the lives of our patients, and I am truly humbled by this acknowledgment of our efforts." Dr. Raja Rami Reddy, an authority, with over 20 years’ experience in macular surgeries and vitrectomy surgery for diabetic retinal detachments expressed.

A few weeks earlier Dr Reddy was also awarded the designation of Fellow of ASRS. The prestigious Rhett Buckler award is testimony to the world class service offered to patients at Neoretina.

About Neoretina Eye Care Institute

Neoretina Eyecare Institute, founded by Dr. Raja Rami Reddy, is an advanced eye care hospital with special focus on retina and vitreous diseases, uveitis and ocular trauma. It offers state-of-the-art cataract and refractive surgery (LASIK), glaucoma, Oculoplasty and paediatric ophthalmology services. It houses a world-class in-house ophthalmic diagnostics centre, opticals and pharmacy. A comprehensive, NABH accredited, state-of-the-art super-specialty eye hospital since 2010. Affordable, accessible and available neoretina.com.