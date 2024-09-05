HYDRA chief warns of stern action against extortion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Wednesday issued a strong warning against people involved in extortion using the namse HYDRA. He made it clear that anyone caught in such activities will face imprisonment.



The warning was issued after reports surfaced about scammers threatening people by falsely claiming to be associated with ‘HYDRA’ and demanding money. Ranganath urged the public to report any such incident immediately. He emphasised that those involved in such scams will face legal action.

He said, “Few people in the guise of social activists are approaching builders and blackmailing that their structures are in full tank level or buffer zone of lake areas. They are claiming close contacts with senior officials in the agency and threatening builders that complaints would be lodged with HYDRA.”

He said even households residing in high-rise structures are also being approached by people demanding money, claiming that they would influence HYDRA and no action will be initiated against their properties.

The HYDRA commissioner urged people not to believe such people. "If any person and even officials from the Revenue, Municipal Administration, Irrigation, and other departments demand money, builders, companies, households, and others could lodge a complaint with the police, ACB, or HYDRA," he said.

Ranganath reassured the citizens that law enforcement is actively investigating these cases. He encouraged anyone with information to come forward, showing authorities’ commitment to stopping and preventing extortion.