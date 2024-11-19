HYDRA Commissioner Visits Ameenpur Municipality

Sangareddy: Ameenpur Municipality received a visit from the HYDRA Commissioner, A.V. Ranganath, who conducted a field inspection in response to several complaints from residents. The Commissioner reviewed key areas including the Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu (big lake), Padmavathi Nagar, Shambhunikunta, and the Golden County locality.

During his visit, Ranganatha examined the conditions of these regions, addressing public grievances related to water management, sanitation, and infrastructure. Residents from these areas had previously raised concerns about the cleanliness of the lake and the lack of proper drainage and waste disposal systems.

The Commissioner took note of the issues and assured the residents that appropriate action would be taken to resolve the problems. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration between local authorities and citizens to maintain cleanliness and ensure the well-being of the community.

This visit is part of ongoing efforts by local authorities to address urban challenges and improve living conditions in Ameenpur and surrounding areas. The HYDRA Commissioner’s direct involvement reflects the government's commitment to tackling civic issues and ensuring better governance at the grassroots level.