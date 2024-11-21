HYDRA demolishes tilted building near Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response And Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Wednesday initiated the demolition process of the five-storey building in Siddiqnagar, near Gachibowli, after it was found dangerously tilting, triggering panic among residents late on Tuesday night.

The demolition was carried out by HYDRA along with GHMC and revenue officials, besides the local police. Before the demolition, residents of the building and those living in and around were evacuated to prevent any untoward incident.

According to officials, a contractor was hired for the task. The demolition was being carried out using a long-breaker hydraulic crane. The building was constructed on a 70-square-yard plot. Residents said the tilt occurred suddenly on Tuesday night, alarming them. One occupant jumped off the building in panic and sustained injuries. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The building owner explained that excavation work for a cellar on an adjacent plot had disturbed the foundation, causing the structure to tilt.

Given the risk to surrounding homes, officials decided to demolish the building to prevent any danger. The police cordoned off the area to ensure safety and prevent crowding by onlookers.

Initial investigation points to poor construction and substandard foundation work as the primary cause behind the tilting. The construction of an adjacent building, coupled with the structural issues, is believed to have destabilised the foundation, leading to the tilt.