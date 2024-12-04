HYDRA Launches Weekly Public Complaint Forum for Government Property Protection

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has introduced a new initiative aimed at safeguarding government properties, including lakes, parks, and nalas. Starting this week, HYDRA will hold a dedicated public grievance forum every Monday at Buddha Bhavan, where citizens can directly submit complaints.

Officials announced that this initiative will focus on addressing encroachments and other issues related to public assets. Residents are encouraged to file petitions concerning illegal activities affecting lakes, nalas, parks, and other government properties.

By creating a direct platform for citizens to voice their concerns, HYDRA aims to foster transparency and ensure swift action on violations. This decision aligns with the authority's commitment to protecting public resources and maintaining the city's ecological balance. The first session is set to take place next Monday, with senior officials available to interact with citizens and register their grievances.