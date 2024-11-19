HYDRA razes illegal structures in Ameenpur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Monday demolished several illegal structures in the Ameenpur municipality. The demolition activity took place in survey number 848 of Vandanapuri Colony and reignited tensions among local residents, especially those in nearby areas.

According to HYDRAA, the structures demolished were illegally built on land that was encroaching upon the roadway in Vandanapuri Colony. On Monday morning, HYDRA teams began demolishing several buildings in Vandanapuri Colony, which had been constructed on land illegally encroaching upon the designated road. The agency claimed that the demolitions were necessary to ensure the safety and accessibility of public infrastructure, as encroached roads were leading to traffic congestion and safety hazards for citizens.

Commissioner A V Ranganath said, “Some encroachers, in connivance with officials, obtained permissions for the construction. However, the original layout clearly marks the area as a public road.”

The High Court has instructed authorities to take action against the officials responsible for granting unauthorised approvals.

HYDRA had previously conducted similar demolition drives in other areas of Hyderabad and surrounding municipalities to clear encroachments that hindered public access and safety.

Following the demolitions, tension and fear prevailed among residents, not just in Vandanapuri Colony but in nearby areas as well. Several citizens, worried about their own properties being at risk, have raised concerns about the future of their homes.

Local communities and property owners in Ameenpur have strongly criticised the HYDRA demolition drive. Several organisations have voiced their opposition, claiming that the demolitions are unfairly targeting low-income families who were not provided with sufficient alternatives.