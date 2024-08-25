HYDRA Report: Demolitions at 18 Locations Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The HYDRA report has recently been submitted to the government, detailing demolition activities carried out at 18 locations across the city. The report reveals that demolitions have impacted structures owned by prominent figures including Pallam Raju, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Sunil Reddy.



According to the report, properties owned by Chintal BRS leader Ratnakar Raju, Kaveri Seeds owner Bhaskar Rao, and Pro Kabaddi owner Anupama have also been demolished.

The report further indicates that illegal constructions were demolished in areas such as Lotus Pond, Mansoorabad, Banjara Hills, BJR Nagar, Gajularamaram, and Ameerpet.

Authorities state that these measures are aimed at reducing financial irregularities and promoting orderly development within the city.