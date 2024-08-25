Live
- Ammiraju Kaanumilli Elected as General Secretary of Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation
- Andhra Pradesh: Water level in Srisailam Reservoir decreases amid rains reduce
- Telangana Aims To Be a Sports Hub: CM Revanth Reddy
- Boult's Launches Klarity Series: A Disruptive Leap in Luxury True Wireless Technology
- World Ozone Day 2024: Raise Your Voice for a Healthier Planet
- Special Walk in Hyderabad to Save Lakes, Supporting HYDRA
- Novartis Global Team Visits Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad
- Samsung Brings Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification to Galaxy Watches in India
- HYDRA Report: Demolitions at 18 Locations Across Hyderabad
- BJP Plans Bill Targeting Waqf Properties, Says MP Asaduddin Owaisi
Just In
HYDRA Report: Demolitions at 18 Locations Across Hyderabad
The HYDRA report has recently been submitted to the government, detailing demolition activities carried out at 18 locations across the city.
Hyderabad: The HYDRA report has recently been submitted to the government, detailing demolition activities carried out at 18 locations across the city. The report reveals that demolitions have impacted structures owned by prominent figures including Pallam Raju, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Sunil Reddy.
According to the report, properties owned by Chintal BRS leader Ratnakar Raju, Kaveri Seeds owner Bhaskar Rao, and Pro Kabaddi owner Anupama have also been demolished.
The report further indicates that illegal constructions were demolished in areas such as Lotus Pond, Mansoorabad, Banjara Hills, BJR Nagar, Gajularamaram, and Ameerpet.
Authorities state that these measures are aimed at reducing financial irregularities and promoting orderly development within the city.