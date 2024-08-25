  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

HYDRA Report: Demolitions at 18 Locations Across Hyderabad

HYDRA Report: Demolitions at 18 Locations Across Hyderabad
x
Highlights

The HYDRA report has recently been submitted to the government, detailing demolition activities carried out at 18 locations across the city.

Hyderabad: The HYDRA report has recently been submitted to the government, detailing demolition activities carried out at 18 locations across the city. The report reveals that demolitions have impacted structures owned by prominent figures including Pallam Raju, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Sunil Reddy.

According to the report, properties owned by Chintal BRS leader Ratnakar Raju, Kaveri Seeds owner Bhaskar Rao, and Pro Kabaddi owner Anupama have also been demolished.

The report further indicates that illegal constructions were demolished in areas such as Lotus Pond, Mansoorabad, Banjara Hills, BJR Nagar, Gajularamaram, and Ameerpet.

Authorities state that these measures are aimed at reducing financial irregularities and promoting orderly development within the city.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X