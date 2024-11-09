HYDRA team on a two-day visit to Bengaluru

Hyderabad: A five-member delegation, led by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath, visited Doddathoguru Lake on Friday as a part of a two-day visit to Bengaluru.

The HYDRA team has been studying lake conservation methods in Karnataka for the lake protection and restoration programme in Hyderabad. ‘Lake Man of India’ Anand Malligavad accompanied the delegation.

Anand explained to the delegation how wastewater is naturally purified in four-five stages before being directed to the main lake. He demonstrated various natural methods for developing lakes in different stages.

After inspecting the lake, Ranganath commended the efforts of officials in developing the lake with the support of IT companies. The entire lake development programme was carried out by adopting biological methods; wastewater in the lake was purified and later re-utilised for a park and walking track developed on its bunds.

The officials also developed a method to store rainwater in the lake and maintain the quality of the water to encourage aquatic and marine life. This means the pollution levels were low in the lake, he said. Anand, on behalf of his Malligavad Foundation, already developed a few lakes in Hyderabad; a few are in the pipeline.

“We will utilise his services on behalf of the Telangana government; soon efforts will be made to revive a few lakes in Hyderabad with the support of the Lake Man of India,” said Ranganath.

He visited the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitor Centre (KSNDMC) to enquire about plans for flood mitigation and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) lake restoration.