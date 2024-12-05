HYDRA to launch ‘Complaints Day’ every Monday

Hyderabad: In an initiative aimed at resolving public grievances more efficiently, the Hyderabad Urban Development and Regional Authority Agency (HYDRA) has announced the introduction of complaints day every Monday, starting in January 2025.

This dedicated day will focus on addressing pressing civic issues such as encroachments on ponds, canals, parks, and other concerns affecting the city’s infrastructure and environment. The sessions will be held at Buddha Bhavan, where senior officials will be available to resolve the complaints from the citizens.

HYDRA announced the initiative on social media on Wednesday, stating that “HYDRA will introduce a complaints day every Monday starting January 2025 to take up public issues.”

On Tuesday, the Telangana government released Rs 50 crore to HYDRA. The funds will be used for maintaining the HYDRA office, purchasing new vehicles, and covering expenses related to demolitions so far. A total of Rs 200 crore has been allotted for HYDRA in the State’s budget, with the initial release of Rs 50 crore. HYDRA was established by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in July to conserve government lakes and parks, restore ponds, and manage disasters within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.