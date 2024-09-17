Hydraulic Crane Technology Facilitates Speedy Visarjan of Maha Ganesh Idol

Hyderabad: The visarjan of the grand Maha Ganesh idol, a highlight of the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, is proceeding smoothly thanks to the use of advanced hydraulic crane technology. The final stage of the visarjan process has begun, with the idol currently en route to crane No. 4 located on NTR Marg.

The use of hydraulic cranes has significantly expedited the visarjan process, ensuring that the massive idol is handled with care and precision. Drone cameras are also being employed to monitor the entire operation, providing real-time updates and ensuring the process runs seamlessly. Once the Maha Ganesh idol reaches crane No. 4, it will take an additional two hours to complete the removal of weldings and carry out the visarjan.

The area surrounding crane No. 4 is bustling with activity, resonating with the sounds of devotional songs and the beats of drums. To ensure safety and security, approximately 700 police personnel have been deployed around crane No. 4. The police presence aims to manage the large crowds and maintain order during the visarjan process.

According to the Badda Ganesh organisers, this year’s Shobha Yatra has attracted a significant number of devotees. Following the Kalash Puja, the visarjan process will commence. The officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are working in close coordination to oversee the event. They have issued advisories to the public, urging them to avoid venturing into the water or crossing barriers to ensure safety.

The successful integration of hydraulic cranes and drone technology highlights the ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline traditional processes, making significant events like the Ganesh visarjan both efficient and safe for all involved.