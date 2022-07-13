Hyenas attack three calves in Yadadri

Yadadri-Bhongir: In an unfortunate incident, three calves were killed in the attack by suspected Hyenas at Botham Bavi hamlet of Puttapaka grama panchayat of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal on Tuesday night.

According to the sources, a farmer identified as Nomula Narsimha found the calf dead in his cattle shed located on Jangon road at the village on Wednesday morning.

Head of one of the killed calves was completely separated from its body.

Forest officials rushed to the place and found pug marks near the cattle shed. Based on the pug marks, the officials confirmed that two Hyenas attacked the calf. The officials informed that a trap camera would be setup at the place by evening.