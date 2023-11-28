Live
- SC issues notices to Naidu in bail cancellation petition, imposes restrictions till December 8
- Cummins welcome Cricket Australia's decision to overhaul T20I squad against India
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
Just In
I am an ordinary worker of BJP: Bandi
All sections of the state are waiting for Karimnagar people’s verdict, if given one chance, will stand as a shield for Karimnagar, said national general secretary, Karimnagar BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Karimnagar: All sections of the state are waiting for Karimnagar people’s verdict, if given one chance, will stand as a shield for Karimnagar, said national general secretary, Karimnagar BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Speaking at Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha held at the grounds of SRR College, Karimnagar on Monday, Bandi Sanjay said he is an ordinary worker worked for BJP growth in Karimnagar and pasted posters on the walls and carried party flags.
He said he won as MP with people’s votes. He said he did not enter politics by taking his father’s name and believed BJP theory and to unite the community. As an MP Rs 9, 000 crore central funds have been brought to Karimnagar.
Ever since people elected me as an MP, I have been constantly fighting for people, never thought about my earnings, family and money. If there was craving for money I would not have fought for people and gone to jail, Bandi Sanjay said. Leaders who accused me if prove that I am involved in corruption I will write all my property to the people of Karimnagar Assembly.