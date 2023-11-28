I am an ordinary worker of BJP: Bandi

Karimnagar: All sections of the state are waiting for Karimnagar people’s verdict, if given one chance, will stand as a shield for Karimnagar, said national general secretary, Karimnagar BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking at Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha held at the grounds of SRR College, Karimnagar on Monday, Bandi Sanjay said he is an ordinary worker worked for BJP growth in Karimnagar and pasted posters on the walls and carried party flags.

He said he won as MP with people’s votes. He said he did not enter politics by taking his father’s name and believed BJP theory and to unite the community. As an MP Rs 9, 000 crore central funds have been brought to Karimnagar.

Ever since people elected me as an MP, I have been constantly fighting for people, never thought about my earnings, family and money. If there was craving for money I would not have fought for people and gone to jail, Bandi Sanjay said. Leaders who accused me if prove that I am involved in corruption I will write all my property to the people of Karimnagar Assembly.