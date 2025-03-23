I am more popular than Balayya, claims Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: State IT and Industry Minister Komtireddy Venkatreddy made some interesting comments on Telugu film hero Balakrishna.

In a chit chat with the media on the Assembly premises, the minister said that people are not watching the films of senior hero Balakrishna and the fan following is also not much big of the hero who was also TDP leader and MLA in Andhra Pradesh. “I have been enjoying a good fan following, more than Balakrishna. My supporters surround me and take selfies during my visit in the districts. In some cases, I receive some small injuries on my hands when fans grab me in the crowd”, he said, maintaining that Balakrishna was not enjoying such a big fan following like him nowadays. Further, the minister said that Balakrishna used to beat the fans when they come to greet him. Referring to the development projects, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he took initiative for Uppal and Narapally flyover works by convincing Union minister Nithin Gadkari. Former R & B Minister Prashant Reddy never met the Union minister to seek the clearance for the pending road projects in the State during the BRS rule, he charged.

He clarified that road development under HAM will not burden anyone since the government agreed to pay the expenditure incurred by the contract agency in installments. In the new financial year, the Road and Building wing will take up Osmania General Hospital and High Court buildings construction for which tenders were already invited.

The prestigious TIMS Hospitals at Sanath Nagar, Alwal and Kothapet will be completed and the multi speciality hospital in Warangal will also be thrown open by next year.