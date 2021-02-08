I am the CM for next 10 yrs: KCR

Hyderabad: Putting to rest the speculations of change of guard in the State and stating that he will continue to be the Chief Minister, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao warned the party leaders of serious action, including suspension if they indulge in the talk of changing the CM in the State.

The party's executive committee meeting was held at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday to discuss various issues, including organisational setup, plenary and membership drive.

However, the issue dominated in the meeting was the speculation on party's working president KT Rama Rao becoming chief minister. According to sources, the TRS chief was very serious on the comments made by the party leaders on making KTR as the chief minister.

"I am the chief minister... Did I ever say to you that I am going to retire? I have told you in the Assembly, I am hale and healthy and I will continue to be the CM... Why are you making comments on the post of the chief minister? Do not talk about the change of chief minister. If you cross the line, you will be suspended," warned Chandrashekar Rao.

Sources said that the chief minister was unhappy with about four ministers for their irresponsible talk. Sources said that the ministers like V Srinivas Goud, E Dayakar Rao, T Srinivas Yadav and Ch Malla Reddy had to face the ire of the chief minister in the meeting.

The TRS chief also said that some MLAs were indulging in unwanted controversies and asked them to refrain from making new controversies. Sources said that the TRS chief was referring to the controversial comments of some MLAs on the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"We have achieved Telangana after years of hard work. Don't push the party into embarrassment with controversial comments. Running a party is not as simple as singing songs or running a paan shop," said KCR.

The TRS president said that the MLAs would be supreme in the state. However, he asked the MLAs to take along the party leaders stating that the leaders would work for them in the elections.

The chief minister assured tickets to the sitting MLAs once again.

"There are problems at some places, we will ask the MLAs to change their style of functioning. If they don't listen, the candidate will be changed," said the TRS president. The CM said that there will be a MLA quota in the allotment of the double bedroom housing scheme.

The chief minister asked the party leaders to start the membership drive from February 12 onwards and fixed a target of 80 lakh members. He wanted them to complete the membership drive by this month and take up the formation of committees right from village level to the district level.

The TRS chief said that the party's plenary would be taken up in a grand manner this year. There will be a huge public meeting with 6 lakh people to mark the formation day of the party. The venue would be decided after discussing with the leaders.

The chief minister promised to take up district tours in two months and solve the important and pending issues. He assured to solve the long pending 'Podu Lands' issue in the tribal areas.

Stating that the defeats were part of the politics, KCR asked the party leaders to focus on the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election and the Council election under Graduates quota. He expressed confidence of winning Nagarjuna Sagar by-election.

He asked the party leaders to be active on social media and respond to the allegations of the opposition party leaders.