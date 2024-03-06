I don’t believe in Parivarvad

Hyderabad: Speaking the language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he also does not believe in ‘Parivarvad’ and will not encourage it as was done by his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao. In an informal meeting with the media here on Tuesday, Revanth said that his government would work hard to get as much of investments as possible and no one would be untouchable for him.

He was reacting to the criticism by BRS that while Rahul criticises Adani, Revanth had signed MoUs with him.



Revanth said by inviting India’s richest company - Adani group, the state was getting benefited not the company. “The government is also ready to invite Modi and Amit Shah if they come forward to invest in his state. Why should I eliminate Adani? I am providing a level-playing field for the development of the state,” he said.

Referring to the Gujarat model of development, the CM said he informed the PM that Telangana wants the help of the Centre to develop the Musi riverfront so that it can develop it like Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat and the Metro rail and other infrastructural projects.

When asked about the measures taken for revenue generation, the CM said that in 100 days, the government had streamlined the tax collections. Revenue from GST, Excise, sand and mining has increased and loopholes have been plugged. He said efforts were on to list out the names of BRS leaders who exploited tax generating wings. He said a scam had taken place in GST as well.

Taking a jibe at former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth wondered if the state Assembly has a leader of opposition. He said if it had one, KCR would have attended the Assembly. He also alleged that KCR was a graduate but he claims that he was a PG.