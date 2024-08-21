  • Menu
I don't have any farmhouse in my name -KTR

I dont have any farmhouse in my name -KTR
Hyderabad: Stating that there was no farmhouse in his name and the farmhouse at Janwada belonged to his friend, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday dared the government to demolish the illegal structures also taking the constructions by Congress leaders.

The BRS leader was replying to a question on his alleged farmhouse in Janwada constructed on FTL of water bodies during a press conference on Wednesday. Rama Rao said, "I don't have a farmhouse in my name. I have taken the farmhouse at Janwada on lease from my farmhouse.

If it is in FTL, I will make sure it is demolished but the authorities should also take action against the constructions by Congress leaders in the FTL," said KTR, alleging that there were illegal constructions by CM Revanth Reddy, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MLA Vivek Venkataswamy, Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy and others. Let the demolition drive start with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, he said.

