I don’t think my phone was tapped: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held that he would have deposed before the SIT, had his phone been tapped. He clarified that he has not received any notices about it so far and if notices are received, he will become part of the ongoing investigation.

During an informal interaction with media in Delhi, the Chief Minister, while referring to the phone tapping case, felt that it would have been better to commit suicide, rather than snooping over the devices of family members. “They say that family members’ phones were also tapped. If you have to tap your own family members’ phones and are listening secretly, it is better to commit suicide. Phone tapping is not illegal, but it has to be done legally with permission. RS Praveen Kumar was the first to complain to the Election Commission that his phone was tapped,” he said during the interaction.