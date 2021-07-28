I might be small, but I am a thunderbolt, says Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: Former Minister Eatala Rajender's 'Praja deevena padayatra' conducted in Dharmaram, Sayanpet, Nagampeta,Gandrapalli,Tanugula and Shambhunipalli villages in Jammikunta mandal for the 10th day in the district on Wednesday.

Addressing the public he said he might be a man of small stature but has a strength of a thunderbolt. He said this with reference to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's recent comments during a telephonic conversation with the dalit's in Huzurabad assembly constituency.

The CM reportedly said that Rajender was a small man and he could possibly do nothing to win the Huzurabad by-election. Rajender in his address stated that Huzurabad voters were going to give a shock to the Chief Minister in the election.

Chandrashekhar Rao who learned about the Huzurabad people's pulse was implementing all the schemes in Huzurabad to woo the voters. But the public have sent back the buses dispatched to Madipalli to ferry public for Jammikunta sheep distribution programme, he said

Ex-MLA Bodiga Shobha said the Chief Minister' love was not on the people but on the votes. Elders in Nagampet village were cursing that Chandrashekhar Rao would be falling from grace and the CM must keep that in mind. She alleged that TRS leaders were threatening dalits that they would get Dalit Bandhu scheme money only if they support TRS in the by-election.