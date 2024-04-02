'I Vote for sure' an awareness Rally held in Gadwal

The district additional collector Apoorva Chauhan along with the district officials had conducted an awareness Rally in Gadwal on Tuesday morning.As a part of the SWEEP programme ,as per the instructions of the Election commission of India,the 5 k run from Krishna Veni Chouk was started by the additional collector Apoorva Chauhan by waving a flag .

On this occasion the district additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan has stated that All the Indian citizen hav been given equal right to vote in the election without any discrimination.

So every citizen must be exercised their right to vote .He said that the right to Vote is great opportunity to elect the leadership that work on the basis of development and progress not on the basis of cast and creed.

He also ordered the officials of all departments to work in coordination to bring awareness among the people so that the percentage of voting can be achieved in the district.

Especially the female students who have crossed the age of 18 years should be registered their names in the voterlist through form -6 till 15 th April.And efforts are being made to register every one as a voter by conducting SWEEP programmes in the district.

The SWEEP programmes should be conducted in educational institutions and the students should create awareness by explaining the importance of Vote for their parents.

He urged the youth to utilise their right to vote by May 3rd especially the new voters who have applied for a voter registration.The additional collector Apoorva Chauhan has stated that,I Vote for Sure and you .???

Later they pledged to exercise their right to vote for better tomorrow.

The RDO Rama Chandra,SWEEP nodal officer Ramesh babu,Gadwal Tashildar Venkateshwarlu,DRDO Narshimha Rao, Municipal commissioner Shankar Singh,DAO Govind Nayak,BC,SC welfare officer Swta Priya Darshini,DY SO Anand and students from various colleges were participated in the morning.