I will be the voice of Telangana in Rajya Sabha, says Laxman

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Thursday said that he would become the voice of Telangana State in the Upper House of the Parliament. He said although he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh State, Laxman said he would work hard to solve the problems of his home State.

Addressing a gathering after being felicitated by Greater Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy cable operators welfare association at Narayanaguda here, Laxman alleged that the State government was diverting the funds of the Central government and added that the State was going backwards due to the corrupt rule of the TRS government.

He said the State was witnessing a family rule and added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was ruling the State to please his son and not to please the people of the State. Laxman said that they would work hard to ensure a double engine government in the State and hoped that the State would get a double engine government as per the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that they would rule the State with an objective to distribute the fruits of welfare programme to eligible people while avoiding any kind of family rule.