I will become voice of neglected graduates: Rani Rudrama Reddy

Nalgonda : Yuva Telangana MLC candidate for Nalgonda - Khammam - Warangal graduate MLC constituency candidate Rani Rudrama Reddy stated that ruling TRS government has suppressed the aspirations of the people of the State through unfilled promises made during the Telangana movement and during the various elections in Telangana State.

on Monday, along with party supporters and party founder president Jitta Bala Krishna Reddy, Reddy organised a huge rally in Nalgonda and filed her nomination papers to election officer and District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil at his chamber.

Later speaking to The Hans India, she said the income of the people of Telangana declined after formation of the State due to visionless ruling of the TRS. The standard of treatment in hospitals and quality of education in educational institutes were declined as compared to earlier.

Teachers, RTC employees, government employees of all categories, also unemployed youth who played key role in Telangana movement are suffering a lot under the TRS ruling. Vacancies in government departments have not been filled by the government leading to disappointment and anguish, she said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao always tries to cheat the people with his sweet coated words, she added. "People of the State are well aware of the role of Yuva Telangana party founder president Jitta Bala Krishna Reddy and his role as a media person during the Telangana agitation.

Yuva Telangana Party will fulfil the aspirations of agitators of the Telangana movement," she said and added that graduate voters of Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal were supporting her candidature.

She said she would become the voice of the neglected graduates and question the government on promises made to graduates in and outside the Legislative Council, if she was elected as MLC by graduate voters.

Yuva Telangana Party founder president said the party was floated to fight against the government on people's issues and pending promises made by the Chief Minister during the Telangana agitation and after the formation of the State.

He urged the graduate voters of Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal constituency to give first preference to party MLC candidate Rani Rudrama Reddy to address their issues and to question the government over their mistakes from time to time.