Live
- Hyderabad's Krithika Infra Developers Accused of Rs 70 Crore Fraud
- Women outnumber male voters in 4 NE states, gender ratio higher than national average
- Violent Clashes Erupt in Hyderabad Between BJP and Congress Workers
- Exploring Sustainable Approaches to Educational Infrastructure Development
- Bengaluru Metro Receives First Made-in-India Driverless Trainset
- e-Shram portal now available in all 22 scheduled languages
- Tamil Nadu's Erode East to go to polls on February 5
- Karnataka Forest Department Introduces Online FIR System to Combat Encroachments and Poaching
- Poetic CEC Rajiv Kumar drills holes in Opposition’s allegations
- BJP, Cong cadres clash in Hyderabad over Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks on Priyanka Gandhi
Just In
I will extend all possible support for the development of the college - MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy
The Principal and Lecturers of the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool extended their New Year wishes to MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy by presenting him with a bouquet of flowers
Nagarkurnool: The Principal and Lecturers of the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool extended their New Year wishes to MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy by presenting him with a bouquet of flowers. Following this, the packet calendar, designed for the college’s admission campaign, was unveiled at the Nagar Kurnool MLA camp office in the presence of the Principal and Lecturers.
During the event, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy enquired about the college’s facilities and the services provided to students. He assured that he is always ready to assist with any support the college may need. He further urged the college administration to bring any issues to his attention. MLC Damodar Reddy reiterated his commitment to providing all necessary assistance for the college’s growth.
The event was attended by College Principal M. Anjayya, AO Nizamuddin, Lecturers Dr Kodandaramulu, Dr Umadevi, Dasharatham, Mujafar, Dr Raghavender, and others.