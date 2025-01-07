I will extend all possible support for the development of the college - MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy

Nagarkurnool: The Principal and Lecturers of the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool extended their New Year wishes to MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy by presenting him with a bouquet of flowers. Following this, the packet calendar, designed for the college’s admission campaign, was unveiled at the Nagar Kurnool MLA camp office in the presence of the Principal and Lecturers.

During the event, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy enquired about the college’s facilities and the services provided to students. He assured that he is always ready to assist with any support the college may need. He further urged the college administration to bring any issues to his attention. MLC Damodar Reddy reiterated his commitment to providing all necessary assistance for the college’s growth.

The event was attended by College Principal M. Anjayya, AO Nizamuddin, Lecturers Dr Kodandaramulu, Dr Umadevi, Dasharatham, Mujafar, Dr Raghavender, and others.















