IAF to celebrate diamond jubilee of Chetak chopper

Hyderabad: The workhorse of the Indian Air Force and its oldest helicopter, Chetak, is set to complete 60 years of service next month. The IAF will celebrate the chopper's diamond jubilee at Hakimpet Air Force Station on April 2.

A release said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the occasion. The conclave intends to provide a platform to showcase six decades of helicopter operations, highlighting Chetak operations in particular.

The event highlight will involve reflections, narrations and discussions by prominent speakers from the veteran community and the services. Deliverables to the audience would also include perspectives on the evolution of helicopter operations as driven by technology and future battlefield imperatives, said a senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.