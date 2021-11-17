IAS officer M Hanumantha Rao takes additional charge as Siddipet collector

Sangareddy district collector M Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday took additional charge as Siddipet district collector. Additional collector Muzamil Khan, district revenue official B Chennaiah and other officials were present.



It is already known that M Hanumantha Rao was given full additional charge as Siddipet collector with the resignation of P Venkatram Reddy.

Venkatram Reddy resigned as Siddipet collector ahead of his announcement of joining TRS party. The ruling party confirmed his name for the MLC election under MLA quota. The nominations were filed on Tuesday in the legislative assembly complex.