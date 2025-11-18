iBomma piracy network: Tollywood biggies hail Sajjanar’s ‘heroic act’

Hyderabad: The arrest of Immadi Ravi, the founder of the infamous iBomma piracy network, was met with resounding approval from the Telugu film fraternity’s biggest names.

Veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, alongside celebrated director SS Rajamouli and leading producers Dil Raju and Daggubati Suresh Babu, publicly thanked Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar for his leadership in dismantling one of the most damaging piracy operations the industry has faced.

In a press meet held at the ICCC Police Commissionerate, these stalwarts highlighted the enormous financial burden piracy had inflicted on the Telugu cinema ecosystem, resulting in losses running into thousands of crores, affecting producers, artistes, technicians and distributors alike. Actor Chiranjeevi condemned piracy as a "cheap practice" that steals the collective efforts of the creative community, urging stringent consequences for the perpetrators. Actor Nagarjuna shared personal concerns, revealing that his own family members had fallen victim to cyber frauds linked to piracy-driven malware and fraudulent betting sites.

Director Rajamouli lauded the Hyderabad police’s quick, strategic action, likening the police operation to a cinematic thriller where the villain’s challenge was swiftly met by the hero’s prowess.

The collective call was clear that the fight against piracy must be relentless and united, combining law enforcement’s might with industry vigilance to protect the vitality and revenue of Telugu cinema.

The celebrities further underscored the critical need to raise public awareness about the dangers of piracy websites, including risks of data theft and online fraud. They supported the police recommendation for audiences to use only official streaming platforms and avoid unauthorised sites, which not only harm industry revenue but also jeopardise user security.

Their united front sends a strong message that the Telugu film industry stands firmly with law enforcement to eradicate piracy and protect creative rights.