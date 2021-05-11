Ibrahimpatnam: MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy hands over appointment letters to Asha workers

Ibrahimpatnam: Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy handed over the appointment letters to the newly-selected staff at the Anganwadi centers of Tulekalan, Lingampally and Satyam Thanda villages at the camp office on Monday.

Later, the MLA along with the representatives of the MKR Foundation distributed study material to the women candidates selected for the free training camp.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that pregnant women and toddlers were getting nutritious food through Anganwadi centres which were reducing malnutrition.

He said after the formation of separate Telangana, transparency in the management of Anganwadi centres has increased and people were getting better services.

The MLA lauded the Asha workers who have been providing uninterrupted medical care to mothers, elderly and the young children. The newly-selected staff were advised to improve themselves by providing better services to people.

Former chairman of the market committee Sattu Venkataramana Reddy, CDPO Santishree, newly-selected staff, TRS leaders Jerkoni Raju, Shiva Sai and others were present.