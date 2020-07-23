Hyderabad Coronavirus: Ibrahimpatnam MLA tests positive for Coronavirus

Hyderabad Coronavirus: Another TRS MLA Manchi Reddy Kishan Reddy from Ibrahimpatnam constituency has tested positive for coronavirus and has been shifted to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad.

The health officials also conducted tests on Manchi Reddy Kishan Reddy's family after they experienced the symptoms of coronavirus. The results are yet to be awaited. However, the MLAs family has been advised to stay in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the officials launched efforts to trace the people who came in contact with the MLA. They asked the party workers and other people who contacted the MLA to undergo home isolation and get tested for coronavirus.

Others MLAs like Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Bigala Ganesh were tested positive and recovered. Earlier this week, Quthbullapur MLA Vivekananda Goud tested positive for coronavirus and is under home isolation.

On Wednesday, Telangana reported 1,554 cases which include 842 cases from GHMC, 132 from Rangareddy, 96 from Medchal and remaining from other districts in the state.