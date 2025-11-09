Icon Star Allu Arjun Buzz at Somasila

Nagarkurnool: Icon star Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to the Somasila tourist destination in Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Saturday evening along with his family members.

To avoid public attention, the actor wore a mask and arrived in a private convoy accompanied by his personal security team. The family directly reached the VIP Pushkar Ghat at Somasila, where they boarded a launch arranged by Eco Tourism officials.

Allu Arjun and his family enjoyed a boat ride on the river, admiring the lush green hills and scenic natural beauty surrounding Somasila.

The unexpected visit of the Icon Star left tourism staff and visitors surprised. After spending some peaceful moments in nature, Allu Arjun returned to Hyderabad, according to local tourism officials.