ICRISAT to Aid Telangana Agriculture

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) to step up its research on new, high-yielding crop varieties to boost agriculture in the state. This request was made during a meeting with ICRISAT Director General Dr. Jacqueline Hughes at the BR Ambedkar State Secretariat.

Dr. Hughes invited the Chief Minister to visit the ICRISAT campus, and he agreed, saying he would visit soon to discuss how they can work together to improve farming in Telangana. The meeting focused on ways to develop agriculture in the state and research new types of crops that could increase farmers' yields.

ICRISAT, based in Hyderabad since 1972, is a world leader in crop research, especially for dry regions. The Telangana government believes that expanding ICRISAT's work in the state will greatly benefit local farmers and increase crop production. Several senior officials were also present during the meeting.