ICRISAT welcomes Sanjay Agarwal as its new Asst Director General

Hyderabad: Sanjay Agarwal from the Indian Administrative Service, who is currently the Chair of the Government of India's Committee on Minimum Support Price, joins ICRISAT as its new Assistant Director General.

ICRISAT Director General Dr Jacqueline Hughes welcomed Sanjay Agarwal, who commences today as Assistant Director General. While serving as Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Government of India, Agarwal was also an ex-officio member of the ICRISAT Governing Board from 2018 to 2022. Dr Hughes announced that Sanjay Agarwal joined ICRISAT as the Assistant Director General. He will be based in New Delhi and lead country relations and business affairs and will have a broader portfolio of activities to support ICRISAT globally," Dr Hughes said

"I deem it a privilege to be a part of ICRISAT as it ventures into new territory to improve dryland agri-food systems. I am looking forward to contributing to its vision and mission as an autonomous non-profit international organization, and in strengthening its identity as a global leader in dryland agriculture," said Agarwal.

ICRISAT's leadership warmly welcomed the appointment and acknowledged Agarwal's immense contribution to not only the Institute but for being instrumental in delivering India's National Year of Millets 2018 – a move which has contributed to 2023 being designated as the International Year of Millets in 2023 by the United Nations. Agarwal is a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He has over 37 years of experience in administration and public policy, including in the areas of women and children's development rural cooperatives, handicrafts, textiles, agricultural research, infrastructure, extension and education in various capacities with the State Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Central Government.