Identify new developmental works, Minister Niranjan Reddy asks people

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has urged the people in the rural villages to identify new development works that can be initiated and send proposals for the same, so that the government can release more funds.

While speaking at a programme in his camp office in Wanaparthy on Sunday, the Minister highlighted that villages in Telangana have witnessed unbelievable and remarkable development works during the past 8 years of BRS rule in the State. He said in Sugur village of Pebbair mandal, works of renovation and beautification of Sugur lake has been taken up and construction of 10 thousand metric tonne capacity warehouse has been completed and resolved various other problems in the village.

Similarly, the Minister urged people and local leaders in the villages to identify development works and send proposals for the same to get funds. He said Telangana is standing as an example to other states in the country in all round development. In particular initiatives to help farmers, like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhageeratha, Paddy and other grain procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP) are some of the innovative schemes welcomed and appreciated by all.

In fact, people of other States are aspiring to have similar schemes in their State also. In view of this the BRS party is planning to launch these schemes in all the States in the country. If this happens then the entire country will tread the path of fast development.

"Majority population in the country depends on Agriculture. If farmer is happy all sections of people will be happy. Earlier people had no work in villages and we're migrating to other places for livelyhood. But today, the situation has completely changed. With irrigation water reaching every village agriculture sector is blooming. People are getting handful of work every day," said the Minister.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the works of way side market yard complex, works at Marrikunta. And later, the Minister welcomed 50 members Tapi Mestri building workers association into the BRS party.