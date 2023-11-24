Live
If Bade NagaJyoti wins, Mulugu will be developed; KCR
Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhara Rao said that if BRS candidate Bade Nagajyoti will win as an MLA, Mulugu will prosper.
He participated in BRS Praja Ashirwada Sabha held on Friday in Mulugu Constituency. On this occasion, he said.. that the current MLA had never come to Chief Minister for people's problems.
Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhara Rao stated that if Nagajyoti becomes an MLA, he would develop the area, including improving roads and irrigation. He criticizes the previous Congress rule under Indiramma's regime, highlighting encounters and lack of progress. He praises Nagajyoti's dedication to serving the people. He said that her father was dead in the movement.
The Chief Minister assures the audience that if Nagajyoti wins, he will personally visit and address their needs. He emphasizes the importance of the ruling party winning the election for the development of Mulugu.