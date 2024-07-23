Live
If KCR respects people’s mandate, he should attend Assembly: Congress
Hyderabad: While emphasising that if former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao respects people’s mandate, the Congress held that he should be attending the Budget session as LoP and enlighten the house with his ‘valuable suggestions’.
Speaking to media persons at Assembly premises, Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah hoped that this time the BRS chief and Leader of Opposition (LoP) would attend the Assembly session, if he acknowledges the people’s mandate. “He who claims to be Telangana's leader should be striving for the development of the State in different capacities to guide the government with his suggestions and recommendations, if he respects the mandate of the people,” he said.
Condemning the way former Minister T Harish Rao was critical about the State government’s way of handling farm loan waiver, Ilaiah felt that the BRS leader was unable to digest the fact that the farmers were happy with the steps taken by the Revanth Reddy government. He alleged that Harish Rao was trying his best to mislead the farmers by issuing statements against the CM and other Ministers.