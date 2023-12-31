Live
- HP govt restricts departments from buying diesel-petrol vehicles from Jan 1
- Won’t send tableau in rejected category list, says Punjab CM
- Sharmila to join Congress on Jan 4
- Childhood Friends Rally to Support Late Jabbar's Family
- Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana
- Despite challenges, we can work to create better world: Dalai Lama on New Year
- IAF to extend life of Russian Su-30MKI fighter jet fleet by more than 20 years
- Developing strong base of domestic defence industrial ecosystem: Rajnath
- Maersk suspends passage of vessels through Red Sea after attack on its merchant ship
- TSRTC suspends discounted bus tickets within Hyderabad suburban limits
Just In
If water is provided to two crops: -Minister Sitakka
Highlights
State Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka released irrigation water from the Mulugu pump house to the ponds of JangalaPalli and Banjaru Palli villages.
MULUGU: State Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka released irrigation water from the Mulugu pump house to the ponds of JangalaPalli and Banjaru Palli villages.
He said that efforts will be made to irrigate both crops. He assured that he will take special measures for the comprehensive development of Mulugu region even though there is only Godavari.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS