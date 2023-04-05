IFS officers association of Telangana thanks CM KCR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chapter of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officers Association has expressed their appreciation to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his decision to sanction ex-gratia to forest personnel and their families in case of any unfortunate incident.

The Executive Committee of the IFS Association, Telangana, in a meeting held at Aranya Bhavan, praised the government for its proactive stance towards the safety and welfare of forest personnel engaged in protecting the state's precious forests and wildlife.

The IFS officials acknowledged that this move by the government was a testament to its commitment to the protection of forest personnel and their families. The association pledged that all forest personnel, including IFS officers in the State, would strive to protect and improve the forest wealth of Telangana.

The meeting was attended by Mohan Chandra Pargaien, President of the Telangana IFS Association, Elusing Meru, Vice Chairman, Vinay Kumar, Secretary, PCCF (HoFF) R.M.Dobriyal, and other IFS Officers in the Head Office.