IIT Madras launches NIPTA to benchmark employability of students nationwide

Hyderabad / Chennai: In a landmark move to redefine employability standards across India, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched the National Internship, Placement Training, and Assessment (NIPTA), a first-of-its-kind initiative aiming to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations. The program was unveiled through IIT Madras’ Shaastra Magazine, and on Friday, it was formally launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

NIPTA is designed to provide engineering and diploma students with a structured training program followed by a standardised assessment that evaluates their job readiness. The initiative seeks to round out the skills students have already acquired and offer recruiters a reliable benchmark to identify suitable talent efficiently.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, emphasized the inclusive vision behind the initiative. “With several thousand students aspiring to take internships and placements, NIPTA is very timely. It aligns with our motto ‘IITM For All’, aiming to democratise opportunities for students across the country,” he said.

The program includes a 10-to-12-week curated training module covering technical subjects, mathematical aptitude, logical reasoning, and communication skills. Free video lectures and sample questions will be made available to all participants, ensuring equitable access to preparatory resources. Students will only pay a nominal fee to take the final assessment.

Prof. Srikanth Vedantam, Faculty at the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology and Editorial Board Chair of Shaastra Magazine, described NIPTA as a transformative step. “It makes employability measurable and transparent. We are committed to empowering students nationwide with a standardised credential that opens doors to internships and jobs,” he said.

The assessment will be a three-hour, in-person, proctored examination conducted at designated centres across India. It will target third- and final-year engineering students, recent graduates, final-year diploma students, and diploma holders. The evaluation will cover branch-specific technical knowledge, mathematical aptitude, logical reasoning, and communication skills.

Each participant will receive a performance-based certificate issued by IIT Madras, serving as a credible indicator of their competencies. This certification will help students benchmark themselves against peers and identify areas for improvement, while offering recruiters an objective metric to evaluate candidates.

To further enhance employment outcomes, IIT Madras plans to share assessment results with recruiters and host a National Job and Internship Mela in early 2026. This event, either virtual or in-person, will connect assessed students directly with potential employers, creating a seamless bridge to career opportunities.

With NIPTA, IIT Madras continues its legacy of pioneering scalable and impactful initiatives that serve the broader goal of youth empowerment and national development. The program is expected to set a new benchmark in how employability is understood, measured, and nurtured across India’s higher education landscape.